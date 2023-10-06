In their Week 5 matchup of the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions are back at home, hosting the 0-4 Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.

It hasn’t been the best start to the year for the Panthers, who are in the early stages of their own rebuild. Their new head coach, Frank Reich, is working with an overall youthful roster, as well as a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young. Young, who was the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, is understandably struggling thus far in the season. The Panthers’ offensive line is doing him few favors, and the skill players have had a tough time building rapport with the former University of Alabama quarterback.

Defensively, the Panthers have a some difference makers. Edge rusher Brian Burns is one of the best in football, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown can also be a force on the interior when he is at his best.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player on the Panthers should the Lions be the most worried about?

My Answer: It’s definitely Burns for me. He is in that upper echelon of edge players where if he isn’t accounted for, he can absolutely wreck a series or two—and if left unchecked, an entire game.

If he does indeed line up opposite Lions’ right tackle Penei Sewell for the majority of the game, then that could end up being must-see TV. One of the premier young tackles in the NFL working against one of the more established elite edge rushers in the game. Get your popcorn ready, and hopefully we don’t see any of Burns’ patented celebrations on Sunday against the Lions (although I do appreciate his love for Spider-Man).

What about you? Which player on the Panthers should the Lions be the most worried about? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.