Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has missed his third straight practice, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in doubt. While missing all practices would typically mean that player is certainly out, coach Dan Campbell left a little opening for the Lions’ top receiver to play this week.

“We’re going to continue to work with him on the side,” Campbell said. “I think that tomorrow is going to tell us a lot. I don’t want to push it today, so I think we’ll know a lot more after tomorrow morning.”

St. Brown suffered his injury during last Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and although he was able to finish the game, the injury continued to irritate him after the game and throughout this week.

When talking to the media on Thursday, St. Brown sounded hopeful about his chances to play.

“It’s just a little abdominal injury. I’m feeling pretty good,” St. Brown said. “I was running today. I actually think I might have hit one of my top speeds the other day, so I’m feeling pretty good.”

St. Brown currently leads the team in catches (26), receiving yards (331) and receiving touchdowns (2). More than that, as Campbell explained, St. Brown’s dependability is tough to replace.

“Look it’s not easy,” Campbell said. “When the potential of not having a guy like Saint, it makes it hard because he is, he’s a very productive, impactful player for us. And above all, he’s very dependable, he’s very dependable. You don’t have to worry about him being where he’s supposed to be, do the job he’s supposed to do, and that’s run and pass game.”

If he can’t go, the Lions do have a decent group of capable receivers in Josh Reynolds (215 yards thus far), tight end Sam LaPorta (242), and Kalif Raymond (119). Additionally, 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams has been reinstated this week and could make a part-time return to the field this week. Regardless, Campbell believes their offensive identity is larger than just one player.

“The good news is that we feel like, there again, we’re by committee here and we’re going to use all the pieces we have, all the resources if he’s not able to go because we’ve got enough,” Campbell said.

Official injury designations are expected to be out at 4 p.m. ET on Friday.