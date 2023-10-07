Lions downgrade Jahmyr Gibbs to Doubtful, elevate Dylan Drummond for Week 5

The Detroit Lions made a few roster moves on Saturday, updated their injury report, and elevated a practice squad player for their Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.

One of the most impactful moves made was downgrading rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs on the injury report. Gibbs practiced in full earlier in the week, but showed up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, and was given a questionable designation.

After a follow-up look from the Lions on Saturday, it was determined that Gibbs’ injury was worse than anticipated and they have downgraded him to DOUBTFUL for Sunday’s matchup.

Gibbs will likely get another look from the Lions medical staff on Sunday and could be a game-time decision, but this designation typically leads to a player being inactive. If Gibbs is unable to play, expect David Montgomery’s usage to increase and backups Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight to get some more opportunities.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is also listed as doubtful to play on Sunday, and the Lions have elevated undrafted rookie—and preseason standout—Dylan Drummond to the active roster for this game. Because this is a standard elevation, Drummond will revert back to the Lions practice squad following the game.

Drummond is a slot receiver by trade, but he won’t necessarily be inserted into the lineup as Kalif Raymond is expected to take over the starting slot role if St. Brown is unavailable. Drummond will likely give the Lions depth and insurance at the wide receiver position.