Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions (3-1) are facing off against the Carolina Panthers (0-4) in Week 5, and the Lions are expecting a dogfight as the Panthers will be clawing their way through the game, looking for their first win.
“It’s just about us handling our business,” coach Dan Campbell said about this matchup. “Let’s handle our business and we’ve got to be patient on offense and defense. We’ve got to show up. And I think that is the point of emphasis. And let me say this, it’s going to be a dog fight. I mean this team’s not—and I say this every week—they’re not just going to come in here and give a win away. They’re coming in here to fight. And that’s why I bring up the point, we know exactly what this is. We’ve been there, done that. When you’re scratching and clawing for everything you can possibly get, (and) you’ve lost four in a row, I know exactly what they’re thinking. So, we’ll be ready.”
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Biggest line favoring the Lions since 2017
- The Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to a Lions victory over the Panthers
- On Paper Preview: Lions vs. Panthers preview, prediction
- Detroit Lions Week 5 scouting report: Why the Panthers are winless and struggling
- 5 Questions Preview: Carolina playing “kindergarten level football”
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
- Preview Podcast: Why there’s “no chance” Carolina outruns Detroit
Injury news and updates
- Lions Week 5 injury designations: Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful, Jahmyr Gibbs questionable
- Gibbs downgraded to doubtful
- Emmanuel Moseley is expected to make his 2023 debut against Panthers
- Jason Cabinda placed on injured reserve
- Jullian Okwara designated for return from injured reserve — Activated to 53-man roster
- Hendon Hooker is also eligible to return from injury, but no decision at this time
Roster moves and updates
- Jameson Williams’ suspension was reduced and he was reinstated this week
- Lions plan to ease Williams back into gameplay
- Jameson Williams officially activated to the 53-man roster
- WR Dylan Drummond elevated from practice squad for this game
Week 6: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium (Replay)
TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports (Lions broadcast area in green):
