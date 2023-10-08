Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions (3-1) are facing off against the Carolina Panthers (0-4) in Week 5, and the Lions are expecting a dogfight as the Panthers will be clawing their way through the game, looking for their first win.

“It’s just about us handling our business,” coach Dan Campbell said about this matchup. “Let’s handle our business and we’ve got to be patient on offense and defense. We’ve got to show up. And I think that is the point of emphasis. And let me say this, it’s going to be a dog fight. I mean this team’s not—and I say this every week—they’re not just going to come in here and give a win away. They’re coming in here to fight. And that’s why I bring up the point, we know exactly what this is. We’ve been there, done that. When you’re scratching and clawing for everything you can possibly get, (and) you’ve lost four in a row, I know exactly what they’re thinking. So, we’ll be ready.”

Week 6: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: NFL+ Premium (Replay)

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports (Lions broadcast area in green):