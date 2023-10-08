Best player prop bets for Lions-Panthers, Week 5

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Week 5, and while the Lions have several statistical advantages on paper, a few of their injuries could change how they find success this week. With that in mind, below are still three wagers to consider, with odds courtesy of the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Reynolds, OVER 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Panthers have been pretty solid in the passing game this season, but when they do give up passing yards, it’s typically to their opponent's top outside receiver. With Amon-Ra St. Brown working through an abdominal injury—being listed as doubtful and not expected to play—Josh Reynolds’ value in the Lions offense becomes even more critical.

Outside of Week 3 against Atlanta, when the Lions exclusively threw over the middle, Reynolds has easily eclipsed this betting line. Against the Chiefs, Reynolds had 80 receiving yards, then 66 against the Seahawks, and 69 last week against the Packers. Look for him to have Jared Goff’s attention in this game.

Aidan Hutchinson, OVER 2.5 Tackles + Assists (-145)

Believe it or not, this is statically the most risky pick of this group. Aidan Hutchinson has just 12 tackles through four games, registering four in the opener, two in Week 2, another four in Week 3, and just two last week against the Packers. So, technically, Hutchinson would have only cleared this betting line in half the games this season.

But Hutchinson has been highly motivated this season and appears on the verge of a breakout game. Add in the fact that he has been pushing inside more, and the opportunities should be there this week.

Through four games, the Panthers offensive line has struggled. Right tackle Taylor Moton—who will likely draw Hutchinson most of the game—is coming off his worst run-blocking game of the season (43.0 run-block grade, per PFF) and has given up 12 pressures this year. When Hutchinson kicks inside, look for him to be matched up with rookie left guard Chandler Zavala, who has given up a league-high 28 pressures this season—including 14 pressures in their Week 3 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

David Montgomery, Anytime TD (-195)

The Lions have scored a rushing touchdown in all four of their games and have six rushing touchdowns on the season. David Montgomery has accounted for five of those touchdowns, has scored in each game he has played in, and is coming off a three rushing touchdown performance against the Packers. Rookie Jahmy Gibbs also not expected to play, further makes a case for Montgomery to see increased usage.

The Panthers have surrendered six rushing touchdowns on the season, allowing two in Week 1 to Tyler Allgeier (Falcons), another two in Week 2 to Tony Jones (Saints), and another pair in Week 3 to Kenneth Walker (Seahawks). The Panthers did not allow a touchdown to the Vikings in Week 4—but the Vikings have yet to score a rushing touchdown this season.

BONUS: Something to consider

With the Panthers' 32nd-ranked DVOA run defense and their history of giving up two touchdowns to running backs in three of their four games, DraftKings Weekly Special for this game is worth considering.

Weekly Special: Montgomery, 100+ rushing yards + 2 TDs (+500)