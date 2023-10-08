 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 5 vs. Carolina Panthers

An updated 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart based on our observations from recent games and practices. 

By Erik Schlitt
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions (3-1) are taking on the Carolina Panthers (0-4) in Week 5, and while the Lions look like the better team on paper, they are dealing with some injuries at key spots. Let’s take a closer look at the Lions depth chart to see how they might manage those injuries and who is next in line if those individuals can’t play.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Teddy Bridgewater (10)
  • Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play at any time

Running back/Fullback (4 + 1)

Wide receiver (7)

Tight end (4)

  • Sam LaPorta* (87)
  • Brock Wright (89)
  • James Mitchell (82) — hamstring, doubtful
  • Darrell Daniels (86)

Offensive line (8 + 1)

Projected starters

OL Reserves

  • G/C — Graham Glasgow (60)
  • G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
  • G — Kayode Awosika (74)
  • OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 8

Interior defensive line (5)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • DT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
  • DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

  • EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
  • DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
  • DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
  • SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
  • MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
  • MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)
  • WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
  • WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
  • MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Star/Nickelback (2 + 1)

  • Will Harris (25)
  • NB Chase Lucas (27)
  • NB/S — Brian Branch* (32) — ankle, Ruled OUT

Safety (3 + 1)

  • Kerby Joseph (31) — hip, questionable
  • Tracy Walker (21)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • K — Riley Patterson (36)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13) or Zonovan Knight (28) or Jameson Williams (9)

Kick coverage specialists

  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

