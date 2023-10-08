The Detroit Lions (3-1) are taking on the Carolina Panthers (0-4) in Week 5, and while the Lions look like the better team on paper, they are dealing with some injuries at key spots. Let’s take a closer look at the Lions depth chart to see how they might manage those injuries and who is next in line if those individuals can’t play.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play at any time

Running back/Fullback (4 + 1)

Wide receiver (7)

Tight end (4)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82) — hamstring, doubtful

Darrell Daniels (86)

Offensive line (8 + 1)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68) — ankle, questionable

— ankle, questionable LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation

— toe, not listed with an injury designation RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — knee, questionable

— knee, questionable RT — Penei Sewell (58)

OL Reserves

G/C — Graham Glasgow (60)

G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)

G — Kayode Awosika (74)

OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 8

Interior defensive line (5)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — shoulder, questionable, activated to the 53-man roster

SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations

DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing

DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets

SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Jerry Jacobs (23)

Emmanuel Moseley — knee/hamstring, expected to play, questionable

Steven Gilmore* (24)

Khalil Dorsey (30) — illness, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6

Star/Nickelback (2 + 1)

Will Harris (25)

NB Chase Lucas (27)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32) — ankle, Ruled OUT

Safety (3 + 1)

Kerby Joseph (31) — hip, questionable

— hip, questionable Tracy Walker (21)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13) or Zonovan Knight (28) or Jameson Williams (9)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: