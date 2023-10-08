The Detroit Lions hope to keep the good vibes going into Week 5. Last week, they took down the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau for a statement win, the sole lead in the NFC North, and their first 3-1 start since 2017.

Facing a winless Carolina Panthers team at home looks like a cakewalk on the surface, but there are a few reasons to expect this game to be closer than the 9.5-point line would suggest. First, the Lions are dealing with injuries to a few key pieces of their team. On offense, they are expected to be missing No. 1 receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and first-round rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. On defense, standout rookie cornerback Brian Branch has already been declared out.

Additionally, while Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has struggled in his first three starts, he’s flashed enough talent to know that he’ll eventually settle in and start showing why he was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Carolina also has a sneaky-good pass defense, led by an elite pass rusher in Brian Burns.

So is anyone on our staff predicting a let-down game? Or are we buying into a Brand New Lions team that can weather an injury storm and head to Tampa next week boasting a 4-1 record?

Here are our score predictions for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Panthers.

Hamza Baccouche (3-1): 23-14 Lions

Meko Scott (3-1): 28-10 Lions

Alex Reno (3-1): 17-10 Lions

Brandon Knapp (3-1): 35-17 Lions

Ryan Mathews (3-1): 24-17 Lions

Kellie Rowe (2-1): Lions win

Morgan Cannon (2-2): 31-23 Lions

Jerry Mallory (2-2): 23-20 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (2-2): 31-13 Lions

Erik Schlitt (2-2): 28-17 Lions (5 keys to victory)

Kyle Yost (2-2): 28-13 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-4): 20-20 Tie

John Whiticar (1-3): 30-20 Lions

Now let’s hear your predictions for Sunday. Scroll to the comment section and share your score for a chance to be featured on next week’s On Paper preview.