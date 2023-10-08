Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers first half open thread

The Detroit Lions face off against the Carolina Panthers in a game that is important to both teams for very different reasons. For the Lions, it’s an opportunity to show that they aren’t the kind of team that will grow complacent or succumb to a few injuries to key players. For the Panthers, it’s a matter of getting their first win of the season. With a new coaching regime and schemes, it’s no surprise they’re off to a slow start, but if they’re going to convince the locker room things are headed in the right direction, they’ll need some results at some point.

There will be a lot of star power missing from this game, as the Lions will be without Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. For the Panthers, they’re particularly hurt in the secondary, with safety Xavier Woods and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson all out for Sunday.

Will the Lions move to 4-1 and head to Tampa next week in a battle of one-loss teams, or are we in for a trap game?

