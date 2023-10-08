WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson’s RIDICULOUS one-handed INT

It’s not common for defensive ends to rack up interceptions, but Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson is no common player.

Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2023 season, Hutchinson made what is quite possibly his greatest highlight of his young career. Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young tried to do a sneaky interior pass, but Hutchinson read it, reached out with one hand, and snagged it for the fourth sack of his career.

Just look at how nasty this play is.

The Lions offense would end up scoring off this turnover to take an early 14-0 lead over the winless Panthers.