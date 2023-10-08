VIDEO: Detroit Lions pull off brilliant reverse-flea flicker for Sam LaPorta’s 2nd TD

Midway through the second quarter, Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs picked off rookie quarterback Bryce Young, giving the offense prime field position. The Lions offense didn’t take long to strike, though. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reached into his deep bag of tricks and dialed up a reverse flea-flicker for a 31-yard touchdown pass the tight end Sam LaPorta.

The play is especially brilliant because of its involvement of receiver Jameson Williams. The speedy receiver was the reverse leg of the play—something the Lions have used him as before. But, obviously, the play wasn’t a reverse. He, instead, tossed the ball back to Jared Goff who set his feet and found LaPorta running absolutely free down the field.

Watch the brilliant play below:

This play gave the Lions a big 28-7 lead before halftime. However, the Panthers were able to cut it down to 28-10 before the second quarter ended.