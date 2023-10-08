 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Detroit Lions pick up first down on between-the-legs direct snap

The Detroit Lions dialed up one of the most creative plays, by direct snapping the ball through Jared Goff’s legs to David Montgomery.

By Jeremy Reisman
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has made quite an impression in his two years as offensive coordinator. On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, he was feeling himself. On a day in which he had already dialed up a successful reverse flea flicker touchdown, Johnson pulled off one of the most creative calls I’ve personally seen.

Facing a third-and-6 in Panthers territory, Detroit direct snapped the ball to running back David Montgomery, who broke a tackle and converted the first down. While that may sound fairly ordinary, the actual play was not. That’s because quarterback Jared Goff was still under center when the ball was snapped.

Yep. Center Frank Ragnow expertly aimed the snap IN BETWEEN GOFF’S LEGS to Montgomery, who grabbed the ball and took off. Goff also expertly sells the botched snap, leaving the defense in a puzzled daze. Credit to Montgomery for moving through traffic for the first down and Ragnow for the precise snap. But most credit goes to Johnson for the creative idea.

Here’s the play:

