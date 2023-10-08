The Detroit Lions rolled over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, racing out to a big lead early and ultimately cruising to a 42-24 win.

What makes this victory even more impressive is the Lions accomplished this victory over the Panthers without several key contributors, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and defensive back Brian Branch. And yet, it didn’t matter much for the Lions, who outclassed Carolina for the majority of the afternoon.

Still, things weren’t perfect for Detroit when it comes to the injury report.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley made his season debut against the Panthers, but appeared to suffer another injury early on in the game.

“Moseley we’ll know more tomorrow,” said coach Dan Campbell. “I know on tape or the replay it certainly didn’t look good, but we won’t know a ton until we get the MRI, which will be tomorrow afternoon.”

On the offensive side of the ball, left guard Jonah Jackson was seen leaving Ford Field in a walking boot. This is disappointing after what was a really strong performance from the Lions’ offensive line, but with starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai healthy, they should have options with the offensive line. Also, it’s important not to jump to conclusions with a walking boot, as oftentimes it’s a preventative measure.

To finish on some positive news, it sounds like Gibbs’ injury is not considered all that serious. The Lions running back suffered an injury late in the week, and Campbell said they were being cautious with him.

“Gibbs, we’ll see,” said Campbell. “Didn’t feel like it was awful, but it was just enough to where we felt like we needed to sit him today. So, we’ll see.”