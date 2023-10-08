‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Cowboys at 49ers

The NFL is closing out a full Sunday of football with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football.”

These two teams have faced each other 39 times in their franchise histories, with the 49ers having the slight regular season edge (15-14-1), while the Cowboys hold a 5-4 edge in the playoffs. The last time these two teams met was back in 2020 when the Cowboys beat the 49ers in a 41-33 shootout.

Both teams are jockeying for position atop the NFC, with the 49ers starting the season 4-0 and the Cowboys bringing a 3-1 record with them. The 49ers have looked sharp and efficient, scoring at least 30 points in every game, including a 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Cardinals are ironically the only team to beat the Cowboys this season, which just happened to come in the one game the Cowboys didn't score at least 30 points on offense.

Is this game headed for a barn-burning high-scoring affair? Or will the defenses—who both happen to be two of the best in the NFL—make this a low-scoring affair?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com