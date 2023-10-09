The NFL closes out Week 5 with a “Monday Night Football” with the Charles Woodson Bowl, featuring the Green Bay Packers taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Woodson played his entire career only playing for these two organizations. Originally drafted by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and would go on to win Rookie of the Year honors. He stayed with the organization through the 2005 season, then joined the Packers where he would win defensive player of the year honors in 2009 and a Super Bowl in 2010-11. Woodson would re-join the Raiders in 2013 and would stay with the team until his retirement in 2016. A nine-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro, Woodson would be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame in 2021.

Despite each team's storied histories, the Packers and Raiders have only met 14 times, with the Packers holding an 8-5 regular season and 1-0 postseason lead. Of Woodson’s 254 games played, five of them were when these two teams faced off, with Woodson being on the winning side on three of those occasions.

The Packers and Raiders are two teams trying to find their offensive rhythm. The Packers offense got demolished by the Detroit Lions defensive line last week, while the Raiders have yet to score more than 18 points this season. Whichever team wins the battles in the trenches will likely have a big advantage in this game and it could determine the winner.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are slightly favoring the Packers in this game and the majority of Pride of Detroit staff are leaning toward Green Bay on the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Packers at Raiders

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

ABC/ESPN announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

ESPN2 Manningcast: Peyton and Eli Manning, plus special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!