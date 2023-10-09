Week 6 opening odds: Lions road favorites against 1st-place Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are back on the road in Week 6, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of NFC division leaders. With a potentially exciting matchup between these two teams on the docket, the NFL has flexed this game into the Sunday afternoon timeslot, and will now start at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Lions (4-1) are coming off a Week 5 drubbing (42-24) of the Carolina Panthers and are looking like one of the most complete teams in the NFL. Despite missing several key players due to injuries, the Lions’ next-man-up approach has kept them on task and in control of games for most of the season.

The Buccaneers (3-1) are coming off a bye week, which should leave them rested with plenty of time to prepare for the Lions. They have already knocked off two NFC North teams (Bears and Vikings), as well as division rival Saints, and have control of the NFC South. While they have had different players step up in different weeks, the surprising resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield has put them in a position to be competitors in the NFC.

While both teams are enjoying early season successes, the Lions' resume has been more impressive in 2023. So far they have amassed convincing home victories over two NFC South opponents (Falcons and Panthers), as well as road victories over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and division rival Green Bay Packers, on a national stage.

With balanced play, the ability to overcome, and a high level of production on the field the folks over at DraftKings, as they are favoring Detroit in this game with a Lions -3 spread.