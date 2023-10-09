Josh Paschal, Khalil Dorsey now eligible to return to Lions active roster

The Detroit Lions currently have nine players on injury lists, and over the next few weeks, several of those players will become eligible to be activated from their injury designations. Here’s an updated overview of the Lions’ injured players and when they are eligible to return:

As a reminder, NFL teams are only eligible to return eight players from injured reserve in a given season, and with Julian Okwara returning to the active roster last week, the Lions only have seven available options remaining.

Additionally, keep in mind that several of the players on these injury lists required surgery, and even though they are eligible to return, they may not come back at that time because of longer recovery periods.

As you can see from the above list, in addition to quarterback Hendon Hooker, the two new players eligible to return this week are edge rusher Josh Paschal and cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

Paschal was one of the heroes in the season opener for the Lions, after making a huge third down stop late in the fourth quarter with the Lions holding a lead over the Chiefs. Unfortunately, Paschal would suffer a knee injury that would lead to him being placed on injured reserve following the win.

“I don’t think serious, but I think there is a chance he could be out for a little bit,” Campbell said. “But I don’t feel like this is something to be a season-ending type of deal.”

The good news is: He is expected to return to the roster at some point this season. But the bad news is: It’s really unclear when that might be. However, he was spotted working with a trainer last week at practice, a sign he’s trending in the right direction.

Dorsey’s situation is equally unclear. After contributing in all four phases of special teams during the opener, he was sidelined with an illness the following week and placed on injured reserve. An illness designation can mean a variety of things, so it’s difficult to speculate the timeline for return in this situation.

One additional thing to keep an eye on is the status of running back Zonovan Knight, who was injured in Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He was spotted in the locker room following the game with his arm in a sling and posted a message on social media about this being a “setback.” It wouldn’t be overly surprising to see him placed on injured reserve this week if his injury is as bad as it looks on the surface.

So for now, we will wait for a decision from the Lions. Check back with Pride of Detroit for updates on all the players on the injury lists during our weekly injury reports.