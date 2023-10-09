Sunday was supposed to be a day of triumph and perseverance for Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. After tearing his ACL on October 9, 2022, Moseley rehabbed and fought through another hamstring injury to make his Lions debut this past Sunday—October 8, 2023.

Unfortunately, just two snaps into his return, Moseley went down with a non-contact injury, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the bad news on Monday morning. Moseley has suffered a torn ACL in the opposite knee, almost certainly ending his 2023 season before it got a real chance to get started.

It’s a blow to the Lions, who were depending on his return to help add some depth to their cornerback room. The Lions signed Moseley to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million hoping that he could not only add depth but challenge for a starting role. It seemed likely Moseley would cut into Jerry Jacobs’ playing time once he was fully acclimated to football again. Jacobs has played well—tallying three interceptions in the past two games—and will now be relied upon to start the rest of the way. But Detroit is a bit thin on the outside right now.

It’s an even bigger blow to Moseley himself who worked a full year to get his way back onto the field only for it to last a couple of snaps. That’s got to be incredibly frustrating for a player who many believed was on the verge of breaking out and becoming a true defensive star.

We wish Moseley as quick and speedy of a recovery as possible and hope this isn’t the last time he suits up for Detroit.