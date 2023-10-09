In previous seasons, many of us chose to tune out what the rest of the world was saying about the Detroit Lions, if they were even talking about them at all.

It’s much different story as the Lions stroll into Week 6 with a 4-1 record, not just beating but pummeling teams with good rosters. This is no fluke, the Lions are a force to reckon with, which means now it’s much more fun to see what people are saying about Detroit.

CBS Sports’ John Breech:

“The only thing more impressive than the Lions offense was their defense. It was almost like the Lions knew what the Panthers were going to do before they even did it. The Lions were already good and they seem to be getting better every week, which should scare the rest of the NFL.”

I have never seen a play like this in my lifetime



a called direct snap to the RB... with the QB under center



Lions OC Ben Johnson was having fun out there pic.twitter.com/6w2pSp7Qxw — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 9, 2023

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson:

“This is back-to-back weeks where the Lions have slaughtered an inferior opponent. That’s a strong mark of a great team. The Lions are CLEARLY the class of the NFC North at this point and have a formula built in Dan Campbell’s likeness, with their biggest strengths coming in the trenches.”

The Detroit Lions are super impressive. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 8, 2023

Around the NFL staff:

“Keeping a winless club from finding any spark was precisely the step Dan Campbell’s club needed to prove it can be an upper-echelon club.”

Is David Montgomery the biggest sneakiest pick up of the entire off-season? Dude is beast if in Detriot. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 8, 2023

.@Lions @aidanhutch97 All Hutch No Branch in this episode…plenty of others stepped up to star for this special group #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/LQl2dz6hib — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 9, 2023

And onto the rest of your notes.

HBD to the greatest receiver in Lions history. Here’s a stat to celebrate!

Penei Sewell in Week 5:



30 pass blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/SHnCHCxWV6 — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2023

Lions fans are a special breed.

It appears that Detroit Lions fans who skipped church today are having Sunday Service at Detroit's Eastern Market.



Today's "sermon" was preached from "The Book of Roar" as you see in this gentleman's hand. pic.twitter.com/IgiwcS022x — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) October 8, 2023

In case you missed it, Eminem posted a pic from a Ford Field suite as he cheers on his team.

The love is always appreciated, Slim Shady! pic.twitter.com/99479l1pHn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 9, 2023

On a serious note, Alex Anzalone shared how his parents are stuck in Israel amid the conflict. The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers has the story.

Heckuva fact.

The only times the @Lions have produced 350+ total net yards in each of the first 5 games of a season:



1. 2023

2. 1954#OnePride pic.twitter.com/KA3x5wHAlp — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 8, 2023

Great find from Chris Burke:

From the Dan Campbell/Ben Johnson archives ...



Tom Kennedy said then that David Blough suggested the play design, because it had worked for Blough at Purdue. https://t.co/DtaEx6QkJn — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 9, 2023

I just had to share this personal anecdote — I tweeted “I love the Detroit Lions” and I got called a bandwagon fan. It makes me so happy the idea of a Lions bandwagon fan event exists. <3