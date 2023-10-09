 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: What national analysts are saying about the Detroit Lions after win over Panthers

The red-hot Lions continue to turn heads.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

In previous seasons, many of us chose to tune out what the rest of the world was saying about the Detroit Lions, if they were even talking about them at all.

It’s much different story as the Lions stroll into Week 6 with a 4-1 record, not just beating but pummeling teams with good rosters. This is no fluke, the Lions are a force to reckon with, which means now it’s much more fun to see what people are saying about Detroit.

CBS Sports’ John Breech:

“The only thing more impressive than the Lions offense was their defense. It was almost like the Lions knew what the Panthers were going to do before they even did it. The Lions were already good and they seem to be getting better every week, which should scare the rest of the NFL.”

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson:

“This is back-to-back weeks where the Lions have slaughtered an inferior opponent. That’s a strong mark of a great team. The Lions are CLEARLY the class of the NFC North at this point and have a formula built in Dan Campbell’s likeness, with their biggest strengths coming in the trenches.”

Around the NFL staff:

“Keeping a winless club from finding any spark was precisely the step Dan Campbell’s club needed to prove it can be an upper-echelon club.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • HBD to the greatest receiver in Lions history. Here’s a stat to celebrate!

  • Lions fans are a special breed.

  • In case you missed it, Eminem posted a pic from a Ford Field suite as he cheers on his team.

  • Heckuva fact.

  • Great find from Chris Burke:

  • I just had to share this personal anecdote — I tweeted “I love the Detroit Lions” and I got called a bandwagon fan. It makes me so happy the idea of a Lions bandwagon fan event exists. <3

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.