Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had his Monday afternoon press conference at Allen Park and provided a handful of injury updates after the team’s decisive win over the Carolina Panthers. Let’s go through them one by one.

Emmanuel Moseley

Campbell confirmed that Moseley did suffer a torn ACL, ending his 2023 season.

“I hate it for him. It’s frustrating to put all that work in and then this happens on the other (leg). But just knowing him and knowing the way he works, this’ll sting for a little bit then he’ll go back and work. And he’ll be back and ready to go when that time is right.”

Jonah Jackson

The Lions’ starting left guard was spotted in a walking boot in the locker room after Sunday’s game. Campbell didn’t have a good sense of where Jackson will be this week, but provided some info:

“Obviously, he’s a little tender today, and those are always hard. You’re taped up and he was able to finish the game, and then when you take the tape off you get some swelling in there. So it’s just a matter of how much we can get all that down, the swelling, the pain. And what he can deal with, so it’s hard to say right now.”

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Vaitai was active on Sunday after recovering from his ankle injury, but he did not play on offense. Campbell said if the Lions had needed him, he would have played (he also got in on special teams action).

Campbell also expressed confidence that if Jackson misses any time, the Lions are in a good spot with their interior offensive line.

“Vaitai, if needed, we felt like he could’ve gone in there and helped us a little bit. But between he, Graham (Glasgow), Yode’s (Kayode Awosika) playing pretty good, been doing pretty good on scout team. So we’ve got some options there. (Colby) Sorsdal, as well.”

Brian Branch

Branch missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury suffered in Week 4 against the Packers. Campbell wouldn’t commit to whether the rookie cornerback could return to action this week against the Buccaneers but sure sounded like he had some reservations.

“That’s tough to say. I don’t know. I really don’t know. Basically, today it was like, ‘Look, it looks a little bit better, but a couple of things here or there. When he moves a certain way going this direction, it’s still... so it’s just tough. It’s how quick can he heal.”

Campbell noted that the team feels very good about Branch’s replacement, Will Harris.

“I thought Will did some really good things at nickel yesterday. Will is another guy, for our scheme and what we like to do with the nickel, he fits really well. He’s a physical guy, he’s reliable, he’s smart. That’s why he’s here. There’s just a lot of jobs he can do for us.”

EDGE Josh Paschal, CB Khalil Dorsey

As our own Erik Schlitt pointed out on Monday, both Paschal and Dorsey are eligible to come off injured reserve this week. When asked, Campbell said both players are very close to returning to practice, which would open up their 21-day evaluation period.