It’s November 1, which means it’s time again to kick off our month-long charity drive. Last year, we raised over $28,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Crisis Text Line.

This year, we’re raising the stakes, increasing the prizes, and adding a whole lot of hilarity, stupidity, and humiliation to the game. It’s an opportunity for Detroit Lions fans to prove they’re not just the most passionate football fans, but the most charitable and passionate when it comes to helping their community.

Here’s everything you need to know about our third annual Movember charity event.

Charities

This year, we will be raising money for two different charities.

Via our live streams: Alzheimer's Association

For the second year in a row, we’ve partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association. Here’s the mission statement of Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research:

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

If you want to donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association (without participating in our event), you can click here.

Via our online auction: Humane Society of West Michigan

We will also be raising funds this year for a new charity: the Humane Society of West Michigan. Throughout the month, we’ll have several items up for auction on eBay with 100% of the proceeds benefiting this cause.

Here’s their mission statement:

To promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection.

If you would like to donate directly to the the Humane Society of West Michigan (without participating in our event), you can click here.

How to donate through our campaign

Our campaign is already live! Simply click on this link and give whatever amount you can. Your donation will be added to our total automatically. To be eligible for some of the prizes, make sure you use a real email address so I can contact you if you win.

If you want to get the most out of your donation, I would recommend waiting until we’re live on YouTube and Twitch, as you can directly impact our show with your donation (more on that later).

Prizes!

For every $20 you donate, you will earn a virtual raffle ticket. There is no actual ticket, virtual or physical, but I will keep track of each donation.

$20 = 1 raffle ticket

$40 = 2 raffle tickets

$60 = 3 raffle tickets

And so on, and so on.

At the end of the month, I will put together all of the raffle tickets and use an online random drawer to pull winners of the raffle. When you donate, you are required to give an email address. That is how I will contact you if you win, so PLEASE GIVE A REAL EMAIL ADDRESS.

What can you win? I’m glad you asked. Here’s everything up for grabs:

Raffle items

Note: This list will grow throughout November. Check back for the latest updates.

Courtesy of the Detroit Lions

2 tickets to the Week 18 Lions vs. Vikings game in Detroit

Courtesy of Pride of Detroit

5 six-month subscriptions to POD’s Twitch channel

six-month subscriptions to POD’s Twitch channel JBL Flip 5 portable bluetooth speaker

10 POD vinyl stickers

Aidan Hutchinson bobblehead

3 subscriptions to POD Direct through 9/1/2024 (New subscribers only)

Courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association

Swag bag (details to come)

Courtesy of Ryan Mathews

3 Malik Willis rookie cards signed by Ryan himself [Editor’s note: extremely rare, only three in existence]

Courtesy of Questionable Teez

Courtesy of Righteous Felon

1 mega snack pack (details to come)

Donation goals

Last year, we raised over $28,000. This year, we’ve got loftier goals and even better incentives along the way. Here’s what will happen if we collectively hit some milestones:

$5,000 — Cooking live stream with Chris Perfett

$10,000 —Jeremy will watch gory movie on stream (ie: “Jigsaw”) (Note: he is a coward)

(Note: he is a coward) $15,000 — Jeremy goes grocery shopping in yoga pants (on stream)

$20,000 — PODcast crew all wears Benito Jones outfit

$25,000 — Full karaoke stream (donations can be used to vote for songs)

$30,000 — Jeremy does the polar plunge in the winter

$35,000 — PODcast crew does a “Hot Ones” stream

$40,000 — Jeremy drinks a liver and onions smoothie

$45,000 — Jeremy will get a REAL Movember logo tattoo (for real)

$50,000 — Jeremy will shave his head

Wheel of pain

For every $1,000 that we raise, we’ll spin what we endearingly call the Wheel of Pain. Here’s what the 2023 version of the Wheel of Pain looks like. (Note: Some possible outcomes may change throughout the month)

NEW! Wheel of EXTREME PAIN

For every $10,000 we raise, we’ll spin a wheel of MORE EXTREME versions of our Wheel of Pain. Current options:

Full cereal bowl of “bean boozled”

Smelling salts

Fart spray in face

Sour pickle balls

Ice down pants

Donation Incentives

There are also individual rewards you can earn with a single donation. To redeem a donation incentive, make sure you select your desired incentive after putting in the amount you donate. You should receive a prompt letting you know that your donation is eligible for a reward.

Here are the individual rewards you can earn automatically by donating:

$10 — Mini cowboy hat on Jeremy/Ryan changes his hat to match disheveled Dan Campbell

$25 — Write word/short phrase on podcaster’s face

$50 — Mute podcast host of your choice for 2 minutes

$75 — Change Jeremy’s virtual, green screen background

$100 — Egg smashed on someone’s head

$250 — We’ll record a personalized “Cameo”-like video for you

$500 — Write an article for Pride of Detroit (subject to editorial process)

(subject to editorial process) $1,000 — Be a guest on the PODcast

While not necessary, I would highly recommend donating and redeeming the above rewards while we’re live on Twitch or YouTube. Here’s when we’re live:

Sunday nights after the game (ETA 7-9 p.m. ET)

Tuesday afternoons for the mailbag podcast (ETA Noon-2 p.m. ET)

Thursday nights to preview the upcoming game (ETA 7-8:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday mornings for our Madden Sims (10-11:30 a.m. ET)

Follow the Pride of Detroit Twitch page here, and make sure you have notifications on for when we go live.

NEW THIS YEAR: You’ll also get tangible rewards if you hit two specific donation levels this year. You will received these rewards automatically. After Movember ends, I will reach out via the email you provide to deliver these reward:

$100 — Subscription to POD Direct into preseason 2024 (New subscribers only)

(New subscribers only) $250 — Custom 2023 POD Movember t-shirt! (via Questionable Teez — design coming soon!)

Auction Items

Note: These auction items are not up on eBay yet, but you can check our eBay page for updates on when they will go live. There will be more additions here, too, and when the auctions goes live, links will be added to this post.

Here are the items currently planned to have auctioned off:

Courtesy of ESPN’s Mina Kimes, via Lions fan Kimberly “KDfromMI”

Original watercolor of Penei Sewell’s catch, as painted by ESPN’s Mina Kimes

This one needs some explaining.

Because she was inspired by the play, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes painted a watercolor of Penei Sewell’s iconic first down catch against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. A few days later, Kimes raffled the painting off during a fundraising campaign for her friend.

So close to the finish line--let's push her over the edge. Send me screenshots of your donations...I'll randomly choose from everyone who donates at least $20 to send this! (cc @PrideOfDetroit) https://t.co/DustdbnuYu pic.twitter.com/27hmF1FQNY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 17, 2022

Kimberly, a Detroit Lions fan known as “KDFromMI,” ended up winning the painting, and graciously donated the painting to us to auction off for Movember this year.

It’s my pleasure to support the blog, its writers/contributors, and the Movember charity drive. All thanks rightly go to Mina for creating it and then gifting it to me — K͙I͙M͙B͙E͙R͙L͙Y͙ (@KDfromMI) February 22, 2023

We are currently in possession of the painting, and the winner of the auction will receive it in an 8.5” x 8.5” glass frame.

Courtesy of the Detroit Lions

Autographed football (player TBD)

Autographed football (player TBD)

Courtesy of Dan Pask, Lions superfan

Original Lions painting on canvas (36.5-inches by 35 inches)

Marathon stream!

Our Movember campaign will end at midnight on Tuesday, December 5. That day, we will have a 16-hour marathon stream from 8 a.m. ET to midnight with special guests throughout the day. Previous guests have included:

Detroit News’ Justin Rogers

Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy

MLive’s Kyle Meinke, Ben Raven

Former Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown (part of the Lions Ring of Honor)

Former Lions safety Glover Quin

Lions play-by-play radio announcer Dan Miller

We’ll also have player interview streams throughout the month, so make sure you’re following us on both YouTube and Twitch so you don’t miss any of those streams!

If you have any questions about our campaign, feel free to comment below or reach out to me via Twitter.