Notes: Dan Campbell’s aggressive tendencies paying dividends for Lions

Since arriving prior to the 2021 season, Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell has been one of the more aggressive coaches in the NFL.

From going for it on fourth down, two-point conversion tries, and even timeout utilization—Campbell has always been all-in on trying to give his team the best opportunity to come away with a win. And sure, sometimes his aggressive nature bites him, but through two-and-a-half years, it has helped way more often than it has hurt.

Allow me to point you in the direction of Eric Eager of Sumer Sports, who tweeted out a list of the top-six coaches in, “Win percentage gained over expected.”

this includes fourth downs, 2PAT, delay of game/timeouts and - which accounts for more than you think - whether or not you have a functioning brain when it comes to the kickoff rule: pic.twitter.com/FNYkrkvzdN — Eric Eager (@ericeager_) November 1, 2023

Dan Campbell is the best game manager in the NFL rn and it’s not particularly close. We’ve come a long way from biting kneecaps https://t.co/I0c3oTUAwD — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 1, 2023

It won’t always be perfect. That’s just how football is, but the data helps tell the story here. Dan Campbell is one of the best coaches in the league when it comes to in-game management, and I hope he never loses his aggressive edge.

Lions’ rookie tight end Sam LaPorta continues to make history.

Sam LaPorta is making history pic.twitter.com/RVqIUJ5Nws — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 1, 2023

Some pretty cool footage of Ford Field during Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This footage of 'We Will Rock You' being played inside Ford Field from MNF has me ready to run through a brick wall



: @DanLeachDTMpic.twitter.com/96HHwZnLIr — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 1, 2023

Let’s check in on the land of cheese and see how those in Green Bay Packers’ land are handling the rough start to the season.

So the #Packers have now lost to two teams who benched their QBs and one of those teams also fired their coach AND GM. pic.twitter.com/1Eg3RNEyDd — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 1, 2023

To help you get through the bye week, check out some of Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 100-yard day against the Raiders.

Check out this nice film breakdown from Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team on Jahmyr Gibbs’ huge day on MNF.

Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout game is repeatable @Andy_Benoit explains how the Lions' elite OL fooled the Raiders and star Maxx Crosby pic.twitter.com/mqpzhFUY54 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 1, 2023

Mark your calendars. “Bye Bye Barry” will premiere on November 21st on Amazon Prime Video.