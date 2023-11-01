 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Notes: Dan Campbell’s aggressive tendencies paying dividends for Lions

Eric Eager of Sumer Sports posted the leaders in “Win percentage gained over expected” and Dan Campbell was atop the list.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since arriving prior to the 2021 season, Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell has been one of the more aggressive coaches in the NFL.

From going for it on fourth down, two-point conversion tries, and even timeout utilization—Campbell has always been all-in on trying to give his team the best opportunity to come away with a win. And sure, sometimes his aggressive nature bites him, but through two-and-a-half years, it has helped way more often than it has hurt.

Allow me to point you in the direction of Eric Eager of Sumer Sports, who tweeted out a list of the top-six coaches in, “Win percentage gained over expected.”

It won’t always be perfect. That’s just how football is, but the data helps tell the story here. Dan Campbell is one of the best coaches in the league when it comes to in-game management, and I hope he never loses his aggressive edge.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Lions’ rookie tight end Sam LaPorta continues to make history.

  • Some pretty cool footage of Ford Field during Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Let’s check in on the land of cheese and see how those in Green Bay Packers’ land are handling the rough start to the season.

  • To help you get through the bye week, check out some of Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 100-yard day against the Raiders.

  • Check out this nice film breakdown from Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team on Jahmyr Gibbs’ huge day on MNF.

  • Mark your calendars. “Bye Bye Barry” will premiere on November 21st on Amazon Prime Video.

