Survey Results: Lions fans predicting close win over Chargers

On Wednesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Chargers?

With regards to the first survey question, here are the results we have seen over the first eight weeks of the season, including this week:

With a week off to reflect, Lions fans' confidence in the team’s direction remains high and there was no drop-off from the previous week. Around the division, the Vikings jumped up to 85% following a win via the addition of Josh Dobbs, the Packers moved up to 45% after beating the Rams, while the Bears landed at 27%—keeping in mind that was before their win over the Panthers on “Thursday Night Football.”

With regards to the second question, 85% of fans believe the Lions will win the game, but 67% of them believe it’s going to be close—which matches the betting line set by the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters (lightly edited for clarity and ease of reading) in the comment section of the original article:

ToledoMax : “Lions take a close, hard-fought one on the road. There will be nothing easy in getting a tough win in LA. The Chargers pose problems for us all across the field but our run game and D will come through in the end. Lions 28-24.”

HumanVictoryCigar: "Our road wins usually are NOT blowouts. 27-21 Lions. Control the game, avoid injuries. Get the win."

“Our road wins usually are NOT blowouts. 27-21 Lions. Control the game, avoid injuries. Get the win.” LRB57: “I think the Lions have enough to win a tight game, with Jared Goff sending a “How do you like me now?” vibe to the fans in LA, and Sean McVay, wherever he is. I also think the Lions need to wear the all-white road uniforms, as this is a big game. 2022: All-whites in Lambeau, great win. 2023: All-whites in Arrowhead, great win. Not all-whites in Baltimore, not so great game. You don’t screw with Mojo.”

LRB57: "I think the Lions have enough to win a tight game, with Jared Goff sending a "How do you like me now?" vibe to the fans in LA, and Sean McVay, wherever he is. I also think the Lions need to wear the all-white road uniforms, as this is a big game. 2022: All-whites in Lambeau, great win. 2023: All-whites in Arrowhead, great win. Not all-whites in Baltimore, not so great game. You don't screw with Mojo."

GMJoe : "Lions may not lose another game this year."

: “Lions may not lose another game this year.” Wingnutty: “It will look like a Tarantino film. 40-13 Lions as they air it out and destroy the Chargers secondary.”

