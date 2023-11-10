NFL Week 10 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

With the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers game in the books, and four teams on a bye—including the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles—there are 13 more games remaining in Week 10, with 12 on Sunday and another on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at which games will be on TV for the local Detroit audience.

For the second weekend in a row, NFL Network kicks off the Sunday festivities in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots battling it out at 9:30 a.m. ET. This game can only be seen on NFL Network.

The 1 p.m. ET slate will have just one game available, as FOX will show the New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings. Then FOX will complete their doubleheader at 4:25 p.m. ET with the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions don’t play until 4:05 p.m. ET when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature the New York Jets at the Las Vegas Raiders, while the “Monday Night Football” game will feature the Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 10 schedule: