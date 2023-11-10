The Detroit Lions have declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 10 game with the Los Angeles Chargers and they will have every starter available this weekend. A few of the Lions reserves seem unlikely to play, while another may not play this weekend, even if he gets healthy in time.

Let’s take a look.

Note: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

Ruled OUT

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)

Vaitai took part in a limited practice on Tuesday but was unable to practice the rest of the week, so his being ruled out was anticipated. With Graham Glasgow entrenched as the team’s starter at right guard and Vaitai relegated to a depth role, his absence from this game won’t be as significant as it would have been in the past.

Doubtful

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip)

Onwuzurike practiced early in the week but missed practices on Thursday and Friday, which is typically not a great sign of his availability. That being said, he was a healthy scratch the last two games, so it’s unclear if he was headed for playing time this week anyway.

Questionable

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs)

OL Dan Skipper (ribs) — Full practice on Friday

Peoples-Jones is still dealing with a rib injury that he suffered with the Browns before he was acquired but the Lions determined it wasn’t significant enough to halt the trade.

“He had a little something that came up (in Cleveland),” Coach Dan Campbell said of Peoples-Jones injury. “But obviously we did the physical and everything and we felt like there was nothing that was severe. And we want to get him up to speed anyway with what we’re doing offensively. He’s been practicing, and he’s looked pretty good, and then we’ll make a decision on whether we bring him (to California) or not, over the next day or so.”

In addition to the injury, Peoples-Jones is still learning the Lions' playbook, so it appears he’ll have two obstacles to overcome in order to play this weekend.

“It’ll be: talk to him, talk to (wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle) El, talk to (offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) and just kind of gather all the facts and see where we’re at,” Campbell continued. “I want to make sure he’s comfortable too. I do. So, we have that luxury right now. We’re pretty good in the receiver room, so we’ll see.”

Skipper practiced on Tuesday, was limited on Thursday, then got in a full practice on Friday. With him trending in the right direction, it’s likely he will be available. But if he is not able to play, look for the Lions to elevate another offensive lineman from the practice squad on Saturday, so that they can have eight offensive linemen available on game day and get a roster bonus.

Not listed with an injury designation

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

CB Khalil Dorsey (knee)

Montgomery is ready to go and, along with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, will give the Lions a true two-headed monster at running back.

Jackson and Ragnow are also ready to go and the starting offensive line is finally back to full strength.

“Feels like we have everybody back,” Campbell said of the Lions offensive line. “Frank (Ragnow) and Jonah (Jackson) both look good and obviously the other three are in a good spot, so we’re back to full strength right now.”

The extra week of rest was all Dorsey needed to recover from his in-game knee injury. He’ll surely be back on kick returns and starting on every phase of special teams.

Chargers injury designations:

Here’s a look at the Chargers' injury designations: