Notes: Sam LaPorta credits early success to Lions throwing him into fire

While some rookies may have more time to acclimate to the NFL, it was go-time for Detroit Lions’ Sam LaPorta.

“They didn’t really allow me to be a rookie. Right away, they kinda just threw me into the fire, which is a good thing for the team and for my own individual performance,” the first-year tight end said.

Yeah, I’ll say. Week after week, LaPorta breaks another NFL or franchise record. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he became the only tight end in NFL history to complete 40 receptions, rack up 400 receiving yards, and score four receiving touchdowns through the first eight games of their career. That is one of many records he now holds.

In a one-on-one sit down interview, FOX 2’s Dan Miller pointed out that while the Lions facilitated his speedy rise to success, LaPorta would’ve been exposed quickly if he wasn’t up for the challenge.

“Definitely. I mean, tight end — it’s one of the harder positions to transition to I feel like. You’re undersized. You’re blocking Aidan Hutchinson every play — Max Crosby just last week. Iowa develops tight ends just as good as anybody, and we’re proud of that,” the former Hawkeye said.

When it comes to his early success, LaPorta believes it’s important to stop to smell the roses and appreciate it all — to an extent.

“In football, it’s always the next play. If you get too hung up on your performances — your good or your bad — it really just affects how you play going into the future,” he said. “It’s cool to acknowledge those things, those statistics, but you kind of have to move on quickly.”

Miller and LaPorta also chat about how he spent the break and what it's like playing primetime football.

And onto the rest of your notes.

You still have time to vote for Ronnie Cyrus, the Lions’ nominee for the 2023 Salute to Service Award. Click here to head directly to the voting page.

Voting for the @NFL's Salute to Service Award is still open. #Lions fans, cast your vote for our nominee, Ronnie Cyrus!



Ronnie is our Hometown Hero Coordinator and an NFL Ambassador, served over 20 years in the US Army and is a retired Michigan National Guardsman. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 8, 2023

“The unit has allowed 72 pressures on 311 dropbacks, and no offensive line has allowed fewer sacks.” The Lions O-line still dominates the rankings over at PFF.

Our very own Ryan Mathews spoke with Arif Hasan over at Bolts from the Blue to ask him what we can expect from the Chargers, read that here. In return, Ryan explained what they can expect from the Lions, find that one here.

