Detroit Lions elevate long snapper Jake McQuaide for Week 10

The Detroit Lions have elevated long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad for their Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Because this is a standard elevation, McQuaide will revert back to the Lions practice squad following the conclusion of this week’s game.

This was an anticipated move from the Lions as McQuaide is the only healthy long snapper remaining on the roster after Scott Daly was placed on injured reserve following a knee injury suffered during their previous game.

With Daly’s injury requiring surgery, he is expected to miss some time and the Lions will likely need McQuaide to fill in beyond just this week. The Lions are allowed to elevate McQuaide (and all practice squaders) from the practice squad three times during the season, meaning Detroit will be able to execute this move two more times this season as well. That means the Lions will potentially not have to make a permanent decision on their long snapper position until December.

McQuaide was with the Lions during training camp this past offseason but eventually lost the battle to Daly. While he didn’t win the job out of camp, he still left a positive impression on coaches, most notably special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.

“I love having McQuaide here,” Fipp said during training camp. “I mean this guy is a high caliber player, played in the Pro-Bowl, been a great snapper his whole career. He’s been a guy who I’ve watched on film just in terms of protection and being an example when I was in Philadelphia with Rick Lovato, being an example of how to protect on punt.”