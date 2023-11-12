Lions vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, roster moves and more

In Week 10, the Detroit Lions (6-2) return from their bye week with a trip across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoriting the Lions with a betting line that has been slowly expanding in Detroit’s favor.
“Well, I know this, by December we need to be playing our best football collectively,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “And up to date, like the Chargers, we need to play our best football game. We have left so much out there, and as good as we played to get six wins, we’ve been able to complement each other, but yet I would say we have not played our best football collectively, offense, defense, and special teams. So, we’ve got to play a clean game.”
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Lions road favorites over Chargers
- The Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to a Lions victory over the Chargers
- On Paper: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers preview, prediction
- Detroit Lions Week 10 scouting report: Chargers are better than their record
- 5 Questions Preview: Why the Chargers haven’t reached their full potential
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
- Preview podcast: Which Chargers team will we see?
Injury news and updates (Since the Raiders game)
- Lions Week 10 injury designations: Halapoulivaati Vaitai ruled OUT
- FB Jason Cabinda now eligible to return from IR
- EDGE James Houston could return from IR in December
- LS Scott Daly placed on IR
Roster moves (Since the Raiders game)
- Lions trade for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Erik’s roster impact of DPJ)
- Lions sign UDFA rookie LB Trevor Nowaske from practice squad to active roster
- Lions sign LS Jake McQuiade to practice squad — elevate him for this week’s game
- Lions release RB Devine Ozibgo from active roster, sign to practice squad
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
TV: CBS
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium
TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Viewing map, courtesy of 506Sports:
Loading comments...