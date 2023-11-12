Lions vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, roster moves and more

In Week 10, the Detroit Lions (6-2) return from their bye week with a trip across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoriting the Lions with a betting line that has been slowly expanding in Detroit’s favor.

“Well, I know this, by December we need to be playing our best football collectively,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “And up to date, like the Chargers, we need to play our best football game. We have left so much out there, and as good as we played to get six wins, we’ve been able to complement each other, but yet I would say we have not played our best football collectively, offense, defense, and special teams. So, we’ve got to play a clean game.”

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: CBS

Online streaming: NFL+ Premium

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Viewing map, courtesy of 506Sports: