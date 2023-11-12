 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, roster moves and more

All the TV, radio, and online streaming info you need for Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 04 CFP National Championship Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Week 10, the Detroit Lions (6-2) return from their bye week with a trip across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoriting the Lions with a betting line that has been slowly expanding in Detroit’s favor.

“Well, I know this, by December we need to be playing our best football collectively,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “And up to date, like the Chargers, we need to play our best football game. We have left so much out there, and as good as we played to get six wins, we’ve been able to complement each other, but yet I would say we have not played our best football collectively, offense, defense, and special teams. So, we’ve got to play a clean game.”

Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:

Scouting reports

Injury news and updates (Since the Raiders game)

Roster moves (Since the Raiders game)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
TV: CBS
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium
TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Viewing map, courtesy of 506Sports:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

LAST CHANCE: Save 20% on PODD

Use promo code GOLIONS20 to save 20% on your first year of Pride of Detroit Direct. Sign up today for exclusive game analysis, subscriber only videos, and community engagement opportunities as we follow the Lion's journey to the Super Bowl.