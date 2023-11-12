The Detroit Lions (6-2) are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium. Coming off the bye week, the Lions' roster got very healthy, and only one player has been ruled out due to injury.
In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.
Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Teddy Bridgewater (10)
- Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to be activated at any time
Running back/Fullback (3 + 1)
- David Montgomery (5) — ribs, not listed with an injury designation
- Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)
- Craig Reynolds (13)
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, Injured Reserve, eligible to return at any time
Wide receiver (6)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Jameson Williams (9)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) — ribs, questionable
- Antoine Green* (80)
Tight end (3)
- Sam LaPorta* (87)
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell (82)
Offensive line (8 + 2)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Graham Glasgow (60) — named starter
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
OL Reserves
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
- G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
- G/T — Dan Skipper (70) — hip, questionable
- G — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — back, Ruled OUT
- OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (5)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- DT — Benito Jones (94)
- DT — Brodric Martin* (98)
- DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — hip, doubtful
EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)
- EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
- DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
- DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)
- DE/SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
- EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (7)
- WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
- MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
- SAM/MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)
- WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
- WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
- MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)
- MIKE/SAM — Trevor Nowaske* (59)
Cornerback (5)
- Cameron Sutton (1)
- Jerry Jacobs (23)
- Will Harris (25)
- Khalil Dorsey (30) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Steven Gilmore* (24)
Star/Nickelback (2)
- NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)
- NB Chase Lucas (27)
Safety (3 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph (31)
- Tracy Walker (21)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Riley Patterson (36)
- LS — Jake McQuaide (43) — Elevated from the practice squad for gameday
Kick/Punt returners
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)
Kick coverage specialists
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Chase Lucas (27) and Khalil Dorsey (30)
- Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
