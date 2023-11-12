The Detroit Lions (6-2) are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium. Coming off the bye week, the Lions' roster got very healthy, and only one player has been ruled out due to injury.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to be activated at any time

Running back/Fullback (3 + 1)

Wide receiver (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Jameson Williams (9)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) — ribs, questionable

Antoine Green* (80)

Tight end (3)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82)

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — hip, doubtful

EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)

DE/SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (7)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

SAM/MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

MIKE/SAM — Trevor Nowaske* (59)

Cornerback (5)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Jerry Jacobs (23)

Will Harris (25)

Khalil Dorsey (30) — knee, not listed with an injury designation

Steven Gilmore* (24)

Star/Nickelback (2)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)

NB Chase Lucas (27)

Safety (3 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Jake McQuaide (43) — Elevated from the practice squad for gameday

Related Lions lose long snapper Scott Daly to knee injury requiring surgery

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Chase Lucas (27) and Khalil Dorsey (30)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: