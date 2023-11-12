NFL Week 10 expert picks: Lions vs. Chargers score predictions

The Detroit Lions are out of their bye week and looking to continue their playoff push as they travel west for a bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. In what appears to be a fairly favorable remaining schedule, one of the few challenging games left for Detroit is this one. Not only can West Coast trips be tough, but the Chargers are a team brimming with talent, even if their 4-4 record may suggest otherwise.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is bordering on elite, while there is not even a question about the likes of wide receiver Keenan Allen and edge defenders Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

The Lions have had mixed results against teams who appear to be true contenders this season. While they were one of just two teams who have taken down the Chiefs, they lost to both the Seahawks and Ravens.

Can the Lions prove they can hang against a solid AFC team? Our staff sure seems to think so. Not a single soul is picking the Chargers to win on Sunday afternoon. Check out our picks and score predictions below.

Brandon Knapp (7-1): 31-27 Lions

Ryan Mathews (7-1): 28-24 Lions

Meko Scott (6-2): 23-20 Lions

Alex Reno (6-2): 28-20 Lions

Jerry Mallory (6-2): 30-22 Lions

Kellie Rowe (5-2): 31-27 Lions

Morgan Cannon (5-3): 30-24 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (5-3): 31-21 Lions (On Paper)

Erik Schlitt (5-3): 31-27 (Honolulu Blueprint)

Hamza Baccouche (5-3): 26-21 Lions

Kyle Yost (5-3): 27-21 Lions

John Whiticar (4-4): 31-20 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-8): 34-34 Tie

You can also check out our picks for all the Week 10 games here.

Now it’s time for you to share your thoughts. Vote for the winner in the poll below, and then scroll down to the comment section to share your score prediction and why.