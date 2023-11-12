Best player prop bets for Detroit Lions at LA Chargers in Week 10

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 and the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have provided us with some pretty exciting play props and odds for the game.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorites.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, OVER 6.5 receptions (-145)

St. Brown grew up in Anaheim Hills, California, less than a half hour away from LA, went to school at USC (in LA), and you can bet that he will be looking to make a statement in his return home.

In the last three weeks, St, Brown has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark and caught at least six passes in each game. He caught 12 of his 13 targets (124 yards) against the Buccaneers, 13 of 19 targets (102 yards) against the Ravens, then six of nine targets against the Raiders—though it is worth pointing out that St. Brown was playing with extremely painful blisters against Las Vegas and still managed six catches for 108 receiving yards.

Through seven games, St. Brown is averaging 11.1 targets and 8.1 receptions per game. And depending on how many receiving yards you think he may get (he is averaging 95 per game), you may also like his over/under on 84.5 receiving yards (Over: -130, Under: +100) bet line.

Jahmyr Gibbs, OVER 61.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

In the two games as a starter, Jahmyr Gibbs registered 68 rushing and 58 receiving yards (126 total yards) against the Ravens, then 152 rushing and 37 receiving yards (189 total yards) against the Raiders.

The return of David Montgomery is expected to impact Gibbs’ usage, but with that thought process comes a more favorable betting line. So, the question becomes, how much do you think Montgomery will actually cut into Gibbs’ production?

With a 61.5 rushing and receiving yard bet line, DraftKings is predicting Gibbs’ production will be cut roughly in half from his stat line from the Ravens.

The Chargers’ defense is not as stout as the Ravens, but on average, the Chargers allow less than 90 yards on the ground per game. One of the reasons their defensive rushing numbers are so impressive is that teams are simply throwing on the Chargers, and on average they allow 286 yards through the air each game—that’s the most allowed in the NFL.

Make no mistake, Gibsb is going to get his touches. But against the Chargers, it’s not as easy to predict in what form they will come and that’s why combining rushing and receiving yards for Gibbs seems like the best approach.

Bonus bet consideration: Gibbs, OVER 2.5 receptions (-210)

Kalif Raymond, OVER 11.5 receiving yards (-115)

After Josh Reynolds failed to hit his mark for the first time in a month, people may be skeptical of him, so this week, I went looking for another consistent option with a low-yardage bet line.

Through eight games, Kalif Raymond has caught at least one pass and gained 20 receiving yards in seven of them. Per game, Raymond is averaging 2.9 targets, 2.25 receptions, and 28.9 receiving yards. Over the last month, he is averaging 3 targets, 2.5 receptions, and 28 yards per game. Basically: he’s consistent.

But to make this prop bet even more appealing, he is averaging 12.83 yards per reception. Therefore, one catch could get this bet done.