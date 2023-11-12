The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of the Week 10 matchup with Los Angeles Chargers and this is the healthiest they have been since the beginning of the season.

The Lions entered the week with a 53-man roster and the only roster move made ahead of this game was to elevate long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad to the game-day roster. This move brings the Lions game-day roster total up to 54 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare six players inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactive:

The Lions just traded for Peoples-Jones and while he is currently working his way back from a rib injury, him being inactive could also be surrounding the Lions' desire to work him into the offense slowly.

“He had a little something that came up (in Cleveland),” Coach Dan Campbell said of Peoples-Jones injury. “But obviously we did the physical and everything and we felt like there was nothing that was severe. And we want to get him up to speed anyway with what we’re doing offensively. He’s been practicing, and he’s looked pretty good, and then we’ll make a decision on whether we bring him (to California) or not, over the next day or so.”

Peoples-Jones could make his debut next week when the Lions take on the Bears at home.

Vaitai was ruled out on Friday and Colby Sorsdal will likely take over reserve right guard duties behind starter Graham Glasgow.

Onwuzurike is dealing with a hip injury which likely led to him sitting this game out, but the Lions also use just three defensive tackles most games, so Martin will be a health scratch.

Nowaske was just signed to the active roster to prevent another team from poaching him off the practice squad, so his inactivity could be a regular thing with seven off-the-ball linebackers on the roster.

Gilmore also falls victim to a numbers game as the Lions’ secondary is fully healthy.

Chargers inactives: