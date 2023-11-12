One of the reasons the Detroit Lions have been so successful this season is the amount of different players who have stepped up and helped the team score a W on gameday.

In Week 1, it was rookie Brian Branch’s pick-six that changed Detroit’s fortunes. Aidan Hutchinson’s two sacks against the Atlanta Falcons helped keep their opponent out of the end zone. David Montgomery’s 121 yards and three scores in Lambeau helped Detroit cruise to a victory, while Jahmyr Gibbs was electric against the Raiders. While Jared Goff, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and plenty of others have made big plays in key moments.

Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Lions will need several players to step up to take down their AFC West foes. Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who will be the Lions’ Player of the Game vs. the Chargers?

My answer: Jared Goff

It’s a boring answer, but I think it’s the right one. Going toe-to-toe with Justin Herbert is not going to be easy, but given the Chargers’ propensity to give up a ton of yards through the air (32nd in NFL), Goff should have a big day on Sunday.

The key for Goff will be to take care of the football. The Chargers have a strong pass rush, but the Lions also have a fully healthy offensive line. When Goff has been kept clean, he’s been electric. Here are his splits, per PFF:

Kept clean: 155-of-207, 1,639 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 111.6 passer rating

Under pressure: 45-of-86, 534 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.9 passer rating

So the play of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell will be key against the likes of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Decker and Sewell have been rock solid all season, despite facing some serious pass rushers. And on the interior, the Lions are stronger than the Chargers.

Which means, it should be on Goff to continue his trend of dicing up defenses on Sunday, and I think he’ll walk away with a big day in LA.

Who do you think is in for a big game vs. the Chargers? Scroll down to the comments and offer your prediction.