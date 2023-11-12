Lions vs. Chargers bold predicton: Amon-Ra has electric day in LA

It’s getting cold in Michigan. Hopefully, the Detroit Lions won’t give you any reason to go rake your leaves this Sunday afternoon. Instead, you can live vicariously through the Honolulu Blue and Silver as they soak in the LA sun and tear apart a Chargers secondary that has been akin to Swiss cheese.

Bold prediction of the week: Amon-Ra St. Brown has a career-high 125+ receiving yards against the Chargers

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star, that’s not news to anyone. But what we continue to learn is just how tough of a player he is. In Week 8, St. Brown eclipsed triple-digit receiving yards against the Las Vegas Raiders despite playing with blisters on his feet, among other places. I’m sure you’ve dealt with blisters before, which aren’t fun to walk on, let alone play sixty minutes of full-throttle football at one of the most agile positions in the game.

We wouldn’t have been any the wiser had St. Brown not spoken on it, though, as he still posted six receptions for 109 yards. He managed to remain efficient, posting that stat line in spite of getting just nine targets, his fewest since Week 4.

St. Brown has had 13 days to heal up with the Lions coming off of a bye week, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The Lions travel to Los Angeles to take on a Chargers defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards in the league in 2023. St. Brown will be in much better shape to go full speed, and the Chargers defense will have a lot to handle.

The Lions also anticipate getting David Montgomery back on the field, and have hinted at playing with more two-back sets in light of Jahmy Gibbs’ recent rise to stardom. They’ll be running at lanes paved by Frank Ragnow, who isn’t listed in the injury report heading into Week 10 after missing the game against the Raiders.

There’s a lot going on in the Lions offense, and with an extra week to prepare and heal up, we should see them near or at their best. That’s good news against a weak Chargers secondary and should open up the middle of the field for Amon-Ra St. Brown to do what he does best. Heck, it may even mean a career day.