NFL Week 10 early games live discussion, open thread

Sunday’s Week 10 NFL action is already underway with the Colts and Patriots facing off in Germany for another international contest over on NFL Network. But let’s be honest, that game doesn’t have much of any allure for Detroit Lions fans — or pretty much anyone else.

So we saved Sunday’s early games open thread for the set of 1 p.m. ET games while we wait for our Lions to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the late afternoon slate. While not a superb slate of games, there are a few contests far more relevant to Lions fans’ interest.

Take, for example, Saints vs. Vikings—the game that will be on for the local Detroit market on FOX. Minnesota is looking to prove they are not dead after Kirk Cousins’ catastrophic Achilles tear, and given that they’re just 1.5 games behind the Lions, they could pull uncomfortably close to Detroit this week.

If you’re more interested in two very good teams facing off, Browns vs. Ravens could be a competitive AFC North match worth watching. Other than that, it’s a pretty uninspiring early slate of games. Maybe just spend the time getting mentally ready for the Lions vs. Chargers.

But if you’re just happy to be watching any NFL football, here’s a look at today’s 1 p.m. ET games. Scroll down to the comment section and have a nice chat during the games. See y’all at 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 10 — 1 p.m. ET games