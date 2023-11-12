‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Jets at Raiders

Are we really this desperate to watch NFL football?

Despite the ability to swap to a more enticing matchup, the Week 10 edition of “Sunday Night Football” remains a battle of the bad. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders each enter the night with four wins and backup quarterbacks.

The Jets have Zach Wilson replacing Aaron Rodgers, but things have been rough. Wilson has been a failure as the former second-overall pick, and it has reached a point where Jets fans are hoping for a miraculously quick recovery for Rodgers to maintain any playoff aspirations. The defense is elite (sixth in DVOA), but the offense is a significant boat anchor (30th in DVOA). Treading water might not be enough for the Jets in a tight AFC playoff race. They either need Wilson to step up or the talent around him (Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson) to carry the offense.

Things aren’t much prettier in the desert, and after a Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Raiders blew up their team. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired while starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched. The Raiders replaced the man on a three-year, $67.5 million contract signed this offseason with rookie Aidan O’Connell. The first game post-shakeup went extremely well, with the Raiders thrashing the hapless New York Giants 30-6. However, the Giants themselves have undergone serious turmoil, so the victory is somewhat misleading.

Can the Raiders string together back-to-back wins, or will the Jets manage a crucial victory for their playoff hopes?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium—Paradise, NV

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com