Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers first half open thread

The Detroit Lions are off the bye and hoping to build upon the nice first half of their 2023 season. A 6-2 lead was good enough to go into the break with a two-game lead in the NFC North and a grasp of the No. 2 overall seed in the conference. However, the Minnesota Vikings have gone streaking, and suddenly their lead on the division looks like it’ll be a half-game by kickoff. In other words, if they lose today, they would hold a share of first place in the NFC North (assuming the Vikings game holds).

It won’t be an easy path to victory for the Lions this week, as the Los Angeles Chargers are no slouch. At 4-4, Los Angeles has playoff aspirations and with a premier quarterback in Justin Field, anything is possible on any given Sunday.

