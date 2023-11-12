WATCH: Kerby Joseph RIDICULOUS toe drag interception

The Chargers were holding serve late in the first quarter after Jahmyr Gibb’s touchdown. Facing second-and-8 from the Chargers’ 27-yard line, Justin Herbert dropped back and scanned right looking for Keenan Allen. Allen had been a wonderful weapon for Herbert early, and indeed through most of the season.

But Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was ready for his second interception on the year.

The key here is in the toes. Ruled an interception on the field, it was damn near not. Joseph’s knee came down out of bounds just moments after his second foot dragged to keep in bounds. Joseph had a keen mind of where he was on the field and made the play to keep things in his favor.

This is the second game in a row where Joseph has hauled in a pick.

The play was called an interception and not reviewed, setting up for a Detroit 12-play drive that ended in a turnover on downs as the drive stalled on the 1-yard line.