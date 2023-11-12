WATCH: David Montgomery breaks loose for 75-yard TD

The Detroit Lions played Jahmyr Gibbs heavy early against the Los Angeles Chargers, letting their phenom rookie rack up yards and cut holes in the Chargers line, with a touchdown to boot. With about four minutes remaining in the first half, Los Angeles answered with a touchdown from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen.

With three-and-half minutes to go, it looked like the Lions were going to settle in for a drill from Jared Goff. Instead, another Lions running back, David Montgomery, got loose and put his own stamp on the game.

We've got @MontgomerDavid joining the fun ️



75 yards for the score!#DETvsLAC | CBS pic.twitter.com/DSNZwZAPhU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 12, 2023

Montgomery broke loose for 75 yards and a touchdown, giving the Lions a 24-10 lead with three minutes remaining in the first half. The play was reviewed after the fact, because Montgomery had to do some real toe-tap ballet moves to keep in bound. There was enough green there and the play was ruled to stand.

But peep the Jameson Williams block thrown at the end of the run. That’s the good stuff. That’s the gnarly, Dan Campbell DNA effort. Juicy.