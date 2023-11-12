The Los Angeles Chargers media team is brilliant and every offseason they put out a killer schedule release video. In this year’s video, they take the gloves off and don’t hold back poking fun at the team's upcoming opponents. With the Detroit Lions on the schedule this season, the Chargers media seized the opportunity to deliver this body blow with layers of subtle jabs.

Not only was the obvious joke at the expense of Jameson Williams being suspended for gambling but the third to last line caught the Lions media team’s attention:

“On behalf of Questionable Draft Picks (MI).”

Fast forward to Week 10, where the Lions beat the Chargers 41-38 behind some brilliant play from their rookies, including...

Jahmyr Gibbs: 77 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3 receptions for 35 yards

Jack Campbell: 5 tackles

Sam LaPorta: 4 receptions for 40 yards (including a four-down reception to set up the game-winning field goal)

Brian Branch: 4 tackles

... and the Lions media team was ready to release their counter-punch on social media:

Like the Chargers, there are layers here. Not only is the Lion upgraded, the “Chargers truther” sign in the stands, and the airplane producing a “W” in skywriting, but the airplane is literally towing a receipt.

Just a brilliant response from the Lions media. Smart. Petty. Detailed. And I’m here for it.