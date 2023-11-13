‘Monday Night Football’ Week 10 expert picks: Broncos at Bills

The NFL closes out Week 10 with a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York.

The Broncos and Bills have met 40 times in their franchise’s histories, with Buffalo holding a 22-16-1 regular season and a 1-0 post-season advantage. The Bills have won the last three of these matchups dating back to 2017.

The Broncos are coming off a bye and will be hoping to take advantage of a Bills team that has struggled to overcome self-inflicted obstacles. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having an uncharacteristically bad season (entered Week 10 tied for the league lead in interceptions with nine so far in 2023), but with Denver coming to town, this could be a “get-right” game as the Broncos have the 32nd defense in DVOA, rank 32nd against the pass, and 31st against the run.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook list the Bills as touchdown-plus favorites in this game and the entire Pride of Detroit staff is with the Bills on the moneyline. A few jumped ship against the spread, though.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Broncos at Bills

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

ABC/ESPN announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

ESPN2 Manningcast: Peyton and Eli Manning with special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!