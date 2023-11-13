 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: What they’re saying nationally about the Detriot Lions

Reading Lions praise never gets old, and there was plenty after their epic win over the Chargers.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are once again raking in the kudos for coming out victorious in an absolute shootout with the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

In a matchup that featured 954 total yards on offense, Detroit managed to advance to 7-2 thanks to a game-winning field goal from Riley Patterson. Final score: 41-38.

It was an exciting day at SoFi Stadium that kept fans and impartial viewers on their toes basically the whole game. Here’s what they’re saying nationwide about the Detroit Lions:

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Game ball goes to the Sun God for his career day against L.A.

  • The latest update on how the Lions are doing since the exorcism of Bobby Layne’s curse:

  • The group of guys sporting Alex Anzalone wigs, as seen during the Raiders game, are back!

  • I just got a kick out of this. Megan, who I’ve deemed the unofficial president of the traveling Lions fans, ran into the Chargers fan from “Monday Night Football.” In case you were lucky enough to miss all that conspiracy nonsense, here’s what happened.

  • In case you were wondering what exactly the Taylor Decker penalty was all about:

  • Watching everyone jump all over Riley Patterson after he kicked the game-winning field goal... hard not to love how much the team loves each other.

