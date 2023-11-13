The Detroit Lions are once again raking in the kudos for coming out victorious in an absolute shootout with the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

In a matchup that featured 954 total yards on offense, Detroit managed to advance to 7-2 thanks to a game-winning field goal from Riley Patterson. Final score: 41-38.

It was an exciting day at SoFi Stadium that kept fans and impartial viewers on their toes basically the whole game. Here’s what they’re saying nationwide about the Detroit Lions:

Mentioned last year on @RichEisenShow that I considered @lions @amonra_stbrown a Top 10 receiver and many thought I was off my rocker.



How about now? pic.twitter.com/PSRtZn8LdL — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 12, 2023

#OnePride wants to find out how much you like the physical aspect of the game. I love that. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 12, 2023

The Lions are the "exotic smashmouth" offense we were promised — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) November 12, 2023

4th and 5 and they run right up the middle. I love this Lions team.



They know exactly who they are. pic.twitter.com/RO2hHGXwFQ — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 12, 2023

Dan F’ing Campbell! Never a Doubt — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 13, 2023

4th & 2



Dan Campbell could have attempted a field goal to take the lead



I love the confidence to go for it



That’s a great win for the @Lions on the road — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2023

(Also Dan Campbell unambiguously rules) — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 13, 2023

Jameson Williams with the huge block for Montgomery — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 12, 2023

Dan Campbell just called the most audacious run of the season. That was WILD confidence in his OL just being able to bully the Chargers. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 12, 2023

Dan Campbell went deeeeppp into the bag for this play call on 3rd and 1. Love it

pic.twitter.com/tWLvLCUTZ7 — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 12, 2023

Remember when Dan Campbell was reckless?



Now he's just gutsy.



Wow, what a call. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) November 13, 2023

And onto the rest of your notes.

Game ball goes to the Sun God for his career day against L.A.

The California kid leaves with the game ball: Amon-Ra St. Brown. pic.twitter.com/tiPs5SBJ9E — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 13, 2023

The latest update on how the Lions are doing since the exorcism of Bobby Layne’s curse:

The @Lions are 15-4 since Peyton and Jeff Daniels did this to reverse the Curse of Bobby Layne. pic.twitter.com/z9KIh6wnUy — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 13, 2023

The group of guys sporting Alex Anzalone wigs, as seen during the Raiders game, are back!

The Fanzalones have gone Hollywood pic.twitter.com/OubWwCo7EJ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 12, 2023

I just got a kick out of this. Megan, who I’ve deemed the unofficial president of the traveling Lions fans, ran into the Chargers fan from “Monday Night Football.” In case you were lucky enough to miss all that conspiracy nonsense, here’s what happened.

She’s real y’all and she’s a fan! ✌ pic.twitter.com/dKhNaws5H6 — Megan Stefanski (@blue_jeep) November 12, 2023

Heading over to Bolts from the Blue, Arif Hasan offers his thoughts on where the Chargers came up short.

In case you were wondering what exactly the Taylor Decker penalty was all about:

For anyone who cares, here's the 2021 rule change that netted Decker a flag that negated Jameson Williams' touchdown. Players can no longer block low 2 yards outside tackle alignment. Applies to defenders, as well. Jerry Jacobs recently flagged for same: https://t.co/TRGb3WWPYe — Justin Rogers | Detroit News (@Justin_Rogers) November 12, 2023

Watching everyone jump all over Riley Patterson after he kicked the game-winning field goal... hard not to love how much the team loves each other.