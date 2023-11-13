Both Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and running back David Montgomery are up for FedEx’s weekly awards after their dynamic performances against the Los Angeles Chargers. Goff is up for Air Player of the Week, while Montgomery is one of three nominees for the Ground Player of the Week.

Of the two, Goff likely has the tougher road to winning the weekly honors. The Lions quarterback had a fantastic day, totalling 333 yards and two touchdowns while completing 69.7% of his passes for a 122.4 passer rating. However, he’s up against Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Seahawks QB Geno Smith. Here are their statlines lined up against each other.

Jared Goff: 23-of-33, 333 yards (10.1 Y/A), 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 122.4 passer rating, 76.3 QBR

Dak Prescott: 26-of-35, 404 yards (11.5 Y/A), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 138.3 passer rating, 97.2 QBR

Geno Smith: 31-of-47, 369 yards (7.9 Y/A), 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 103.9 passer rating, 50.6 QBR

Montgomery, on the other hand, has a legit shot at this week’s Ground Player of the Week honors. Not only did he finish with the second most rushing yards on the week, but he managed to do so on just 12 carries because of this electric 75-yard touchdown run.

Montgomery is up against Texans running back Devin Singletary and Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Here’s a look at how their Week 10 stats match up:

David Montgomery: 12 carries, 116 yards (9.7 YPC), 1 TD

Devin Singletary: 30 carries, 150 yards (5.0 YPC), 1 TD

Jaylen Warren: 15 carries, 101 yards (6.7 YPC), 1 TD

Of course, Montgomery was just one piece of the Lions’ rushing attack. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs actually saw more carries against the Chargers, toting the rock 14 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns—making him the only back with two rushing touchdowns in Week 10.

You can vote for both Lions players here.