Dan Campbell warns fans of his aggressiveness: ‘Just wear a diaper’

Say hello to the newest iconic quote from Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.

During his weekly appearance on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell was asked about his bold decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 late in the game. In the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Campbell opted to pass on a 45-yard go-ahead score for the opportunity to bleed the rest of the clock and kick a shorter field goal. The gamble worked, and the Lions are 7-2 because of it.

Radio host Mike Stone asked Campbell if the decision to go for it was influenced by Detroit’s struggles defensively in that game, seeing as they had previously allowed touchdowns on five consecutive drives. At first, Campbell’s answer was honest and normal.

“Things always happen in a game that’s going to affect decisions. It just does,” Campbell said. “I had a feeling going into that game that we needed to be aggressive, and I loved our matchup offensively, and I just knew our guys would respond. Certainly in that moment, it felt like the right thing to do.”

Wow, great answer. You kinda dodged the defense struggling, but we can read between the lines. Good stuff, Dan. I appreciate your... oh... you’re still going... hold on...

“Here’s what I would say—because I tell my family this—just wear a diaper before some of these games. I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll.’”

Well, you heard him, Lions fans. Time to trade in your blue ski masks for diapers.