The Detroit Lions (7-2) are back at home in Week 11 and will be taking on the Chicago Bears (3-7), in just their second NFC North matchup of the season.

Let’s take a look at what the Lions' initial Week 11 injury report looks like.

Note: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

Vaitai missed all of 2022 with a back injury, and while he contemplated retirement, he wanted to give the NFL another shot. After a knee injury limited early on in the season, another back injury sidelined him and eventually landed him on injured reserve. While eligible to return in Week 15, it’s fair to speculate if Vaitai has played his last snap in the NFL. Campbell noted on Wednesday that he is not likely to return this season.

“I think it’s probably unlikely, but I don’t want to ever – never say never,” Campbell said. “But I would say it’s probably unlikely.”

Houston is eligible to return from injured reserve at any time but coach Dan Campbell suggested that, if able to come back to play this season, it would likely not be until late December.

“We’d be shooting for (a) December (return),” Campbell explained during a Tuesday radio interview with 97.1 the Ticket, “but he’s still got a ways to go, and that’s probably more late December if it’s going to happen.”

No practice on Wednesday

OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist) — New injury and downgrade from full practice last week

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness) — New injury

After getting in three full practices last week and playing every offensive snap against the Chargers, Jackson was unable to practice on Wednesday.

While it’s not entirely clear if Jackson missing Wednesday’s practice is due to him re-injuring his ankle or the new wrist injury, this is a situation worth monitoring, as the offensive line is significantly better when he is in the lineup.

After being a healthy scratch in Week 8, Buggs came out of the bye and was an active part of the Lions defensive line rotation in Week 10. It’s always tough to tell this early in a week how serious an illness is. If he is unable to go this week, the Lions would likely turn back to rookie Brodric Martin to fill in as a reserve against the Bears.

Limited practice

WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) — new injury

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip) — upgraded from no practice last week

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) — new injury

Raymond has a new ankle injury. He appeared to get rolled at the end of David Montgomery’s long 75-yard touchdown and was slow to get up. However, he did return to the game.

We've got @MontgomerDavid joining the fun ️



75 yards for the score!#DETvsLAC | CBS pic.twitter.com/DSNZwZAPhU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 12, 2023

Onwuzurike was not practicing for the majority of last week and missed the game due to his hip injury. A return to practice this week is encouraging, especially if Buggs’ illness lingers.

Melifonwu’s injury likely happened during a special teams rep, as he only played on two defensive plays vs. the Chargers and 14 on teams. Detroit doesn’t have a ton of depth at safety right now, so hopefully this isn’t too serious.

Full practice

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) — upgraded to full practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

Peoples-Jones has been dealing with a rib injury since he was acquired via trade from the Browns. The Lions have been adamant that they plan to take it slow with him before asking him to contribute on game days, but it appears he could be in line to make his Lions debut with this upgrade.

Ragnow’s toe has been something the Lions have been careful with all season, so him showing up on the injury report isn’t anything overly concerning.

No longer on the injury report

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

OL Dan Skipper (ribs)

CB Khalil Dorsey (knee)

Bears injury report

Here’s a look at the Bears' initial injury report:

No practice:

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee)

Limited:

RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle)

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle/shi)

LB Jack Sanborn (ankle)

Full: