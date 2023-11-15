Report: Justin Fields expected to make return vs. Detroit Lions

According to NFL Network, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to make his return and play against the Detroit Lions this week.

This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Lions coach Dan Campbell said on the radio Tuesday morning that he expected Fields to be the starting quarterback this week.

“We’ve got to be ready. I think the quarterback will be back,” Campbell said. “So we’ve got our hands, full, man. We’ve got to put it together here.”

Fields has missed the last four games with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. He returned to practice last week, but wasn’t able to make the quick Thursday turnaround to play in Chicago’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to his injury, Fields was having an up-and-down 2023 season. Though he currently is on pace to set career highs in completion percentage (61.7), yards per attempt (7.4) and passer rating (91.6), he was still struggling with interceptions, throwing six in six starts. In total, Fields has gone 100-of-162 for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Of course, one of Fields’ greatest qualities is his rushing ability, and that has not changed this season. He’s had at least 40 rushing yards in four of his six games, and despite missing the last four contests, he still ranks sixth among quarterbacks with 237 rushing yards.

Fields is 1-2 for his career against the Lions, going 30-of-58 for 451 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in those games (73.3 passer rating).

If Fields suffers a setback this week and isn’t able to go, the Bears will play undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent instead. In Bagent’s four career starts, the Bears have gone 2-2, but Bagent’s play has been an issue. He’s thrown three touchdowns to six interceptions for a quarterback rating of 71.4.