The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves on Wednesday, signing long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad to the active roster, and confirming the previously reported addition of pass rusher Bruce Irvin to the practice squad.

McQuaide, who spent time with the Lions during training camp, was signed to the practice squad over the bye week after Scott Daly was placed on injured reserve. McQuaide was then elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster ahead of the Lions Week 10 game against the Chargers. During the game, McQuaide played eight snaps, including one snap to Jack Fox on a punt, six successful extra point attempts, and a perfect delivery on a walk-off field goal-winner from Riley Patterson.

After the conclusion of the game, per the league's elevation rules, McQuaide returned to the Lions practice squad. Then, on Tuesday, a spot opened up on the 53-man roster after the Lions placed Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve, and McQuaide received the promotion to the active roster on Wednesday.

Bruce Irvin was one of three players—offensive lineman Michael Schofield and corner Kindle Vildor were the others—added to the Lions’ practice over the last 24 hours, as he took the spot vacated by McQuaide.

When asked about the addition of Irvin, coach Dan Campbell explained how he impressed during a workout and filled a spot where they were looking for veteran depth.

“It’s no different than adding Schofield. Let’s get some veteran guys,” Campbell said. “It’s hard to find players—as the season goes on here—that you may need. We added both those guys to the vet squad, Kindle Vildor as well. So, that gives us some veteran guys that have played some football, that we had interest in. They have some versatility and that’s really what it is right now.”

When speaking on Irvin specifically, Campbell stressed that while he is in great shape, the Lions will be working toward getting him in football shape.

“He’s got superhuman genes,” Campbell said. “I mean, this guy, he takes great care of himself, but he’s not in football shape. He’s in shape but not football shape. We’ve got to get him there first and then we’ll see where it goes.”