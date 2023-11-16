It was a fantasy goldmine for the Detroit Lions in Los Angeles, and returning home to face the Chicago Bears could keep the good times rolling. The Bears have somehow accumulated three wins so far, but the gap between these divisional rivals is not up for debate. Expect Detroit to keep the foot on the gas this Sunday.

Chicago should be welcoming Justin Fields back, which might be good news for fantasy managers but maybe not a big benefit in real life. While football is a team sport, the Bears are just 1-4 with Fields this year and his return does not guarantee any sort of return. The decision to start him in fantasy is more about health than production, but Fields is no slam dunk either way.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Bears start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: I was somehow too low on David Montgomery last week, as his 75-yard touchdown run boosted him into the top 10. Of course, the headliner was Jahmyr Gibbs, who tied for the week’s best running back score in half PPR. I think both will again end up as RB1 performers this week, in a revenge game for Montgomery and another step on the path to stardom for Gibbs.

Regardless of who gets the start at quarterback, the only Chicago skill player I trust is D.J. Moore. Following the trade from Carolina, Moore is on track for a career year, currently sitting at WR8 in half PPR. The Bears are most likely going to be playing from behind for the majority of the game, and Moore will benefit from plenty of targets.