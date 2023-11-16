The Detroit Lions (7-2) were back on the practice field on Thursday as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears (3-7) in Week 11. While mostly healthy, the Lions do have one starter they should be keeping a close eye on this week.

Let’s take a look at what the Lions' Thursday injury report looks like.

Note: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice on Thursday

OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/rest) — downgraded after full practice on Wednesday

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness)

For the second practice in a row, Jackson was unable to participate, which is typically not a good sign for his potential availability for this weekend’s game. He will still have Friday to potentially get in some work before Sunday’s game, but even if he is able to practice, he will likely still face some medical tests over the weekend before being cleared.

If he is unable to play, look for the Lions to turn to rookie Colby Sorsdal or Kayode Awosika to fill in at left guard.

Ragnow was downgraded to “no practice” on Thursday, but he has routinely taken veteran rest days during the week in order to manage his toe injury. It’s worth noting that this week Ragnow has had “back” added to his injury report. It’s unclear how serious that is, but with his regular rest, there’s no need to be overly concerned until we see Friday’s report. If Ragnow and Jackson can’t play, look for both Sorsdal and Awosika to get starts at guard, with Graham Glasgow pushing inside to center.

Buggs is dealing with an illness, so the Lions will just have to wait and see if it passes. If it keeps him out, rookie Brodric Martin would likely step into a contributing interior defensive role.

Limited practice

NONE

Full practice

WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) — Upgraded from limited

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip) — Upgraded from limited

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) — Upgraded from limited

Raymond appeared to injure his ankle against the Chargers but played through it and it does not appear to be serious with an upgrade on Thursday. While Raymond seems to be in a good spot right now, the Lions do have a plan in place if he misses this game. There is enough depth at receiver to cover a potential Raymond absence, while special teams coordinator Dave Fipp mentioned that the team would turn to Donovan Peoples-Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown, or Khalil Dorsey on punt returns if Raymond needs to be replaced.

Peoples-Jones appears on track to make his Lions debut at Ford Field in front of his hometown on Sunday.

Onwuzurike has been working his way back from a hip injury and another practice with some level of participation is encouraging, particularly with an upgrade.

Melifonwu was spotted by our own Jeremy Reisman at Thursday’s practice wearing a protective brace on his hand. It’s not clear if he is wearing that protection out of necessity (which would require him to wear it in a game) or for protective measures. Either way, it’s worth noting that he was actually upgraded to full participation.

Bears injury report

Here’s a look at the Bears' Thursday injury report:

No practice:

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee)

TE Marcedes Lewis (rest)

Limited:

RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle)

LB Noah Sewell (knee)

Full: