Notes: Ben Johnson ‘most coveted’ head coach candidate this cycle

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may end up being the most coveted coaching candidate this offseason.

By Morgan Cannon
Before anyone panics, I want everyone to try and remember this is what happens when a franchise finds success and is headed in the right direction. Assistant coaches shine in a great situation, and ultimately—they are hired away by other teams looking to find the right winning formula. And for the Detroit Lions, that may very well be their reality once the 2023 season ends, and the offseason begins.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network wrote an article listing up-and-coming coaching candidates for this offseason’s hiring cycle, and Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson made the list.

“Johnson coached quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends before becoming Detroit’s offensive coordinator in 2022, giving him a good feel for the whole picture,” wrote Pelissero of Johnson’s experience in Detroit. “And he should be even more prepared to run his own show after another year as OC. Many league sources consider Johnson the most coveted candidate in this hiring cycle.”

On Pelissero’s daily show “The Insiders” on NFL Network, he took things a step further, suggesting Johnson was not only a hot candidate for a head coaching job, but likely THE top candidate.

“Based upon the conversations I’ve had with a variety of different people around the league,” Pelissero said, “a lot of people begin the discussion with, ‘ok, it’s Ben Johnson and who else in this (hiring) cycle?’”

Along with many others around the NFL, Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was also listed as a potential candidate.

If you’re Dan Campbell, I am sure the thought of losing both of your coordinators in one offseason doesn’t make you feel super warm and fuzzy, but at the same time—I wholeheartedly trust that Campbell has succession plans lined up in the event that is the case.

You can read Pelissero’s entire list of NFL coaching candidates here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown also joined Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports to talk about the ‘two-headed-monster’ in the Lions’ backfield.

  • I won’t even lie to you guys. I would try it, and probably like it.

