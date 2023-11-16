‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 11 expert picks: Bengals at Ravens

The NFL opens up Week 11 with an exciting AFC North battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in Maryland on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Bengals and Ravens have faced off 56 times in their teams' histories, with Baltimore holding a 29-26 regular season advantage, while Cincinnati came away with the win the only time these two teams have met in the postseason. These two teams have already faced each other once this season, back in Week 2, and the Ravens came away with a 27-24 win in Ohio.

Both teams are coming off tough walk-off field goal losses to perceived lesser opponents in Week 10. For the Bengals, this ended a four-game winning streak, after starting the season 1-3. Meanwhile, the Ravens were dominating the Browns before letting them back in the game in the second half.

Who will get back to their winning ways and who will be hurting after back-to-back losses? This should be a fun one to watch.

The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Ravens by just over a field goal in this matchup and while the majority of the POD staff is siding with Baltimore on the moneyline, it’s a dead even split against the spread.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Bengals at Ravens

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, Twitch, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!